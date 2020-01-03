CarMax (KMX) Gets a Buy Rating from Stephens

According to TipRanks.com, Nelson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 58.3% success rate. Nelson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Group 1 Automotive, and Michaels Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CarMax with a $106.88 average price target, implying a 20.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 18, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $108.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $100.49 and a one-year low of $57.95. Currently, CarMax has an average volume of 1.09M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KMX in relation to earlier this year.

CarMax, Inc. is as a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) business segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.