Carlisle Companies (CSL) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Bryan Blair from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Carlisle Companies (CSL – Research Report), with a price target of $177.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $119.30, close to its 52-week low of $117.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 41.3% success rate. Blair covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Watts Water Technologies, and Mueller Water Products.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Carlisle Companies with a $179.00 average price target.

Based on Carlisle Companies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $102 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $87.8 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CSL in relation to earlier this year.

Carlisle Cos., Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.