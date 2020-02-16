CarGurus (CARG) Receives a Hold from Needham

In a report issued on February 14, Brad Erickson from Needham maintained a Hold rating on CarGurus (CARG – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.05, close to its 52-week low of $24.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Erickson is ranked #4108 out of 5915 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CarGurus is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $46.50, representing a 79.6% upside. In a report issued on February 14, BTIG also downgraded the stock to Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $45.25 and a one-year low of $24.80. Currently, CarGurus has an average volume of 1.08M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 252 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CARG in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cargurus, Inc. engages in the provision of online auto shopping. It offers proprietary technology, search algorithms, and innovative data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. The firm operates through the following segments: United States and International.