March 31, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Cargotec (CYJBF) Receives a Buy from Kepler Capital

By Carrie Williams

In a report released yesterday, Johan Eliason from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Cargotec (CYJBFResearch Report), with a price target of EUR24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Eliason is ranked #4307 out of 6216 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cargotec with a $34.70 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cargotec’s market cap is currently $1.68B and has a P/E ratio of 17.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 15.36.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cargotec Oyj provides cargo and load handling solutions. Its product portfolio consists of a wide range of handling equipment and solutions, including services for terminals and distribution centers, spare parts for on-road delivery, and systems for handling marine cargo. Mobile equipment mixed with automation and energy-efficient offerings helps customers integrate different handling processes. Cargotec operates three business segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The majority of sales derive from distributing products, but a global network offers services and components. Customers range from small businesses to large national organizations. The company has established customer relationships in Europe/Middle East/Africa, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019