Cargojet (CGJTF) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Walter Spracklin maintained a Buy rating on Cargojet (CGJTF – Research Report) today and set a price target of C$132.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $85.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 68.9% success rate. Spracklin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Railway, Canadian Pacific, and Norfolk Southern.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cargojet is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $102.04, implying a 19.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$130.00 price target.

Based on Cargojet’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $8.94 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $4.77 million.

Cargojet, Inc. provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.