CareDx (CDNA) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on CareDx (CDNA – Research Report) today and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 39.0% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CareDx with a $53.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $41.28 and a one-year low of $13.04. Currently, CareDx has an average volume of 803.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CDNA in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Ralph Snyderman, a Director at CDNA bought 14,598 shares for a total of $53,867.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CareDx, Inc. operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.