Cardlytics (CDLX) Receives a Buy from Merrill Lynch

Merrill Lynch analyst Nat Schindler reiterated a Buy rating on Cardlytics (CDLX – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $100.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Schindler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 56.4% success rate. Schindler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fiverr International, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and Arlo Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cardlytics with a $63.00 average price target, representing a -27.2% downside. In a report released yesterday, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 112 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CDLX in relation to earlier this year.

Cardlytics, Inc. engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel.