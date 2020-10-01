Cardlytics (CDLX) Got Some Bad News

In a report released today, Jason Kreyer from Craig-Hallum downgraded Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) to Sell, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $70.57.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cardlytics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $73.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Kreyer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.9% and a 71.0% success rate. Kreyer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zillow Group Class A, LiveRamp Holdings, and TechTarget.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 160 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CDLX in relation to earlier this year.

Cardlytics, Inc. engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel. The company was founded by Scott D. Grimes, Lynne M. Laube, and Hans Theisen on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.