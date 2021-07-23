Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Receives a Buy from Leerink Partners

In a report issued on July 16, Danielle Antalffy from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.6% and a 65.8% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Baxter International, Tandem Diabetes Care, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Cardiovascular Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.50, which is a 20.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Northland Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $48.28 and a one-year low of $29.17. Currently, Cardiovascular Systems has an average volume of 215.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CSII in relation to earlier this year.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. Its products are catheter-based platforms capable of treating a range of vessel sizes and plaque types. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.