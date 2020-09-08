Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report issued on September 4, Arlinda Lee from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Cara Therapeutics (CARA – Research Report), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 45.1% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cara Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.67.

Based on Cara Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.09 million and GAAP net loss of $28.92 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.21 million and had a GAAP net loss of $22.96 million.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain. The company was founded by Derek T. Chalmers, Michael E. Lewis, and Frederique Menzaghi on July 2, 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.