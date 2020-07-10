Capstone Turbine (CPST) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Capstone Turbine (CPST – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.3% and a 56.0% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Capstone Turbine with a $5.25 average price target, a 45.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 1, Maxim Group also downgraded the stock to Hold with a price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.90 and a one-year low of $1.00. Currently, Capstone Turbine has an average volume of 222.5K.

Capstone Turbine Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. Its products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes. It also sells microturbine units, components, and accessories. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, CA.