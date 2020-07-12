Capstone Turbine (CPST) Receives a Hold from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Hold rating on Capstone Turbine (CPST – Research Report) on July 10. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -7.2% and a 33.9% success rate. Sullivan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Recon Technology, and ABM Industries.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Capstone Turbine with a $4.67 average price target, representing a 47.3% upside. In a report issued on July 10, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $7.85 and a one-year low of $1.00. Currently, Capstone Turbine has an average volume of 221.8K.

Capstone Turbine Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. Its products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes. It also sells microturbine units, components, and accessories. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, CA.