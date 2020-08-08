August 8, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

By Jason Carr

Maxim Group analyst Naureen Quibria assigned a Buy rating to Capricor Therapeutics (CAPRResearch Report) yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Quibria is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 60.0% success rate. Quibria covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, and Achieve Life Sciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Capricor Therapeutics with a $12.00 average price target.

Based on Capricor Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $185.7K and GAAP net loss of $2.08 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $230.5K and had a GAAP net loss of $2.52 million.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapies for the treatment of cardiac and other serious medical conditions. Its product candidate consists of CAP-1002, Cenderitide, Exosomes, CAP-1001, CU-NP and CSps. The company was founded in August 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

