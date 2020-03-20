March 20, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

By Jason Carr

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Buy rating on Capricor Therapeutics (CAPRResearch Report) today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.15, close to its 52-week low of $0.88.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -24.9% and a 20.1% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Capricor Therapeutics with a $6.50 average price target, which is a 450.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $8.85 and a one-year low of $0.88. Currently, Capricor Therapeutics has an average volume of 207.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapies for the treatment of cardiac and other serious medical conditions. Its product candidate consists of CAP-1002, Cenderitide, Exosomes, CAP-1001, CU-NP and CSps.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019