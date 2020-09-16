Capri Holdings (CPRI) Receives a Hold from Wells Fargo

In a report issued on September 15, Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Capri Holdings (CPRI – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Boruchow is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 48.1% success rate. Boruchow covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Lululemon Athletica, and Urban Outfitters.

Capri Holdings has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $19.13, representing a -13.7% downside. In a report issued on September 10, BNP Paribas also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $39.90 and a one-year low of $5.42. Currently, Capri Holdings has an average volume of 3.43M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CPRI in relation to earlier this year.

Capri Holdings Ltd. engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors. The Versace segment sells Versace luxury ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear and home furnishings through directly operated Versace boutiques. The Jimmy Choo segment sells Jimmy Choo luxury goods to end clients through directly operated Jimmy Choo stores. The Michael Kors segment sells Michael Kors products through four primary Michael Kors retail store formats: Collection, Lifestyle, outlet stores and e-commerce. The company was founded by Michael David Kors on December 13, 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.