Capri Holdings (CPRI) Receives a Hold from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Adrienne Tennant from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Capri Holdings (CPRI – Research Report), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Tennant is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 50.6% success rate. Tennant covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Burlington Stores.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Capri Holdings with a $41.17 average price target, a 23.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, Needham also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Capri Holdings’ market cap is currently $4.75B and has a P/E ratio of 13.62. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.79.

Capri Holdings Ltd. engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors.