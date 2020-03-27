Capital Southwest (CSWC) Receives a Hold from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Timothy P. Hayes reiterated a Hold rating on Capital Southwest (CSWC – Research Report) today and set a price target of $10.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes ‘ ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -26.2% and a 36.4% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Cherry Hill Mortgage, Ellington Financial, and Saratoga Investment.

Capital Southwest has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $22.90 and a one-year low of $7.39. Currently, Capital Southwest has an average volume of 208.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CSWC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Capital Southwest Corp. is an internally managed closed end, non-diversified management investment company. It engages in the provision of customized financing to middle market companies in the industry segment located in the United States. The company investment portfolio includes companies in the following industries: media, marketing and entertainment; distribution; retail, industrial, consumer, paper and forest products; business, upstream energy, environmental, healthcare, financial, industrial, consumer, and software and information technology services; transportation and logistics; telecommunications; and restaurants. Capital Southwest was founded on April 19, 1961 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.