Capital Senior Living (CSU) Gets a Sell Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Steven Valiquette maintained a Sell rating on Capital Senior Living (CSU – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $0.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.70, close to its 52-week low of $0.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Valiquette is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 45.1% success rate. Valiquette covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Patterson Companies, AmerisourceBergen, and Molina Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Capital Senior Living with a $0.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.64 and a one-year low of $0.61. Currently, Capital Senior Living has an average volume of 120K.

Capital Senior Living Corp. engages in the operation of senior housing communities. Its senior living options include independent and assisted living, memory care. and planning resources. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.