Capital One Financial (COF) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Jason Goldberg from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Capital One Financial (COF – Research Report), with a price target of $136.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $101.08, close to its 52-week high of $105.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldberg is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 63.3% success rate. Goldberg covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Huntington Bancshares, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Capital One Financial with a $113.44 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $105.70 and a one-year low of $76.82. Currently, Capital One Financial has an average volume of 1.84M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 106 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of COF in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Mayo Shattuck, a Director at COF sold 7,070 shares for a total of $682,750.

Capital One Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.