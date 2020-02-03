Cantor Fitzgerald Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Eli Lilly & Co (LLY)

In a report issued on January 30, Louise Chen from Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a Buy rating on Eli Lilly & Co (LLY – Research Report), with a price target of $156.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $139.64, close to its 52-week high of $143.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.1% and a 39.3% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bausch Health Companies, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Horizon Therapeutics.

Eli Lilly & Co has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $155.67, an 9.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $168.00 price target.

Based on Eli Lilly & Co’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.11 billion and net profit of $1.5 billion. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $1.13 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 136 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LLY in relation to earlier this year.

