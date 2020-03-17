Cantor Fitzgerald Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Coupa Software (COUP)

In a report released today, Joseph Foresi from Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a Buy rating on Coupa Software (COUP – Research Report), with a price target of $153.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $115.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Foresi is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 78.1% success rate. Foresi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Fidelity National Info, and Exlservice Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Coupa Software with a $152.00 average price target, which is a 36.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $178.00 and a one-year low of $85.90. Currently, Coupa Software has an average volume of 1.51M.

Coupa Software, Inc. engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications.