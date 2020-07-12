Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Their Overweight Rating on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

Uncategorized

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Kristen Kluska reiterated an Overweight rating on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GLMD) on May 14 and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.54.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.83, a 342.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Kluska is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 33.3% success rate. Kluska covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

The company has a one-year high of $7.38 and a one-year low of $3.02. Currently, Galmed Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 83.77K.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of the liver targeted stearoyl-coenzyme A desaturase-1 modulator Aramchol, novel, once-daily, oral therapy for the treatment of NASH for variable populations, as well as other liver associated disorders. The Aramchol is a synthetic conjugate of cholic acid, or a type of bile acid, and arachidic acid, or a type of saturated fatty acid, both of which, in their non-synthetic forms, are naturally occurring. The company was founded by Allen Baharaff and Tuvia Gilat in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.