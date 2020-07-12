July 12, 2020   Uncategorized   No comments

Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Their Overweight Rating on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

By George MacDonald

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Kristen Kluska reiterated an Overweight rating on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GLMD) on May 14 and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.54.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.83, a 342.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Kluska is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 33.3% success rate. Kluska covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

The company has a one-year high of $7.38 and a one-year low of $3.02. Currently, Galmed Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 83.77K.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of the liver targeted stearoyl-coenzyme A desaturase-1 modulator Aramchol, novel, once-daily, oral therapy for the treatment of NASH for variable populations, as well as other liver associated disorders. The Aramchol is a synthetic conjugate of cholic acid, or a type of bile acid, and arachidic acid, or a type of saturated fatty acid, both of which, in their non-synthetic forms, are naturally occurring. The company was founded by Allen Baharaff and Tuvia Gilat in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

