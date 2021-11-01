Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Their Hold Rating on Ocugen (OCGN)

Uncategorized

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Kristen Kluska reiterated a Hold rating on Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) on August 6 and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.98.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ocugen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.50, representing a -0.7% downside. In a report issued on October 25, Roth Capital also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

Kluska has an average return of 338.2% when recommending Ocugen.

According to TipRanks.com, Kluska is ranked #1259 out of 7715 analysts.

Ocugen’s market cap is currently $2.35B and has a P/E ratio of -53.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 20.22.

Ocugen, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for eye diseases. Its pipeline of therapies includes OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, OCU100, and OCU300. The company was founded by Shankar Musunuri and Uday Kompella in 2013 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.