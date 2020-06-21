June 21, 2020   Uncategorized   No comments

Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight on Ziopharm Oncology Shares, Sees 83% Upside For The Stock

By George MacDonald

In a research report published on 5/29, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Alethia Young reiterated an Overweight rating on Ziopharm Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP)with a price target of $6, which represents a potential upside of 83% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Alethia Young has a yearly average return of 11.5% and a 56.2% success rate. Young has a average return when recommending ZIOP, and is ranked #345 out of 6702 analysts.

All the 5 analysts polled by TipRanks rate Ziopharm Oncology Inc stock a Buy. With a return potential of 92.7%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $6.30.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019