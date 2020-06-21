Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight on Ziopharm Oncology Shares, Sees 83% Upside For The Stock

Uncategorized

In a research report published on 5/29, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Alethia Young reiterated an Overweight rating on Ziopharm Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP)with a price target of $6, which represents a potential upside of 83% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Alethia Young has a yearly average return of 11.5% and a 56.2% success rate. Young has a average return when recommending ZIOP, and is ranked #345 out of 6702 analysts.

All the 5 analysts polled by TipRanks rate Ziopharm Oncology Inc stock a Buy. With a return potential of 92.7%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $6.30.