Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight on Otonomy Shares, Sees 213% Upside For The Stock

In a research report sent to investors on Sunday, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Charles Duncan reiterated an Overweight rating on Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)with a price target of $11, which represents a potential upside of 213% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Charles Duncan has a yearly average return of 12.1% and a 51.2% success rate. Duncan has a 7.6% average return when recommending OTIC, and is ranked #427 out of 6889 analysts.

All the 5 analysts polled by TipRanks rate Otonomy Inc stock a Buy. With a return potential of 167.0%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $9.40.