Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight on Axovant Gene Therapies Shares, Sees 282% Upside For The Stock

In a research report released on 6/23, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Kristen Kluska reiterated an Overweight rating on Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT)with a price target of $11, which represents a potential upside of 282% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Kristen Kluska has a yearly average return of 3.0% and a 33.3% success rate. Kluska has a -23.4% average return when recommending AXGT, and is ranked #3220 out of 6765 analysts.

Out of the 8 analysts polled by TipRanks, 6 rate Axovant Gene Therapies stock a Buy, while 2 rate the stock a Hold. With a return potential of 552.8%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $18.80.