Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates a Buy Rating on Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI)

Uncategorized

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Kristen Kluska reiterated a Buy rating on Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTI) on May 19 and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.38.

Proteostasis Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.50, a 439.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Kluska is ranked #5964 out of 6670 analysts.

The company has a one-year high of $4.72 and a one-year low of $0.61. Currently, Proteostasis Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.18M.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company was founded by William Balch, Jeffery W. Kelly, Andrew Dillin, Richard I. Morimoto, Alfred Lewis Goldberg, Daniel Finley, Christopher T. Walsh, and Randall W. King in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.