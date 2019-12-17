Cantor Fitzgerald Keeps Their Hold Rating on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Charles Duncan reiterated a Hold rating on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS – Research Report) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.04, close to its 52-week low of $3.35.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Adamas Pharmaceuticals with a $18.43 average price target, representing a 220.5% upside. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $12.57 and a one-year low of $3.35. Currently, Adamas Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 569.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ADMS in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in September 2019, David L. Mahoney, a Director at ADMS bought 33,332 shares for a total of $58,331.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.