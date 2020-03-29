Cantor Fitzgerald Keeps a Buy Rating on Stemline Therapeutics (STML)

In a report issued on March 27, Alethia Young from Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a Buy rating on Stemline Therapeutics (STML – Research Report), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.40, close to its 52-week low of $3.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Young is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 48.9% success rate. Young covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stemline Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.50, implying a 254.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $18.22 and a one-year low of $3.21. Currently, Stemline Therapeutics has an average volume of 915.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of STML in relation to earlier this year.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for oncology indications of unmet medical need. Its clinical stage product candidates include SL-401, SL-801, and SL-701. The SL-401, is a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) present on a malignancies. The SL-801, is a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of XPO1, that has demonstrated in vivo and in vitro preclinical activity in a solid and hematologic malignancies. The SL-701, is an immunotherapy designed to activate the immune system to attack tumors. The company was founded by Ivan Bergstein on August 8, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.