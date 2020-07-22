Cantor Fitzgerald initiated Overweight on Amryt Pharma Shares, Sees 291% Upside For The Stock

Uncategorized

In a research report issued on Wednesday, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Brandon Folkes initiated Overweight rating on Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT)with a price target of $45, which implies an upside of 291% from current levels.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Brandon Folkes has a yearly average return of -7.7% and a 32.5% success rate. Folkes has a average return when recommending AMYT, and is ranked #6476 out of 6813 analysts.