Cansortium (CNTMF) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Robert Burleson from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Cansortium (CNTMF – Research Report), with a price target of $0.70. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.32.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cansortium with a $0.82 average price target.

Based on Cansortium’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $13.24 million and GAAP net loss of $5.47 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.09 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.01 million.

Cansortium, Inc. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. It focuses on oil extracted and derived products for use by medical patients. Its objective is to invest in and develop multiple jurisdictions for the vertical integrated approach for the sale, and distribution of processed cannabis oil in medical use frameworks. The company was founded on August 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.