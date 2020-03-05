Canopy Growth (CGC) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada analyst Chris Blake upgraded Canopy Growth (CGC – Research Report) to Buy today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.80, close to its 52-week low of $13.81.

Canopy Growth has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.87, representing a 30.4% upside. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$35.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $52.74 and a one-year low of $13.81. Currently, Canopy Growth has an average volume of 7.82M.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The company offers products including oils and concentrates, soft gel capsules and hemp. It focuses on the treatment of chronic pain, seizures, muscle spasms, nausea, and loss of appetite.