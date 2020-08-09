Canadian Tire (CDNAF) Receives a Buy from National Bank

In a report issued on August 7, National Bank from National Bank maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Tire (CDNAF – Research Report), with a price target of C$128.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $92.25.

Canadian Tire has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $100.77, a 10.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, TD Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$150.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Canadian Tire’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.85 billion and GAAP net loss of $13.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.13 billion and had a net profit of $254 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CDNAF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Canadian Tire sells home goods, sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, automotive parts and accessories, and vehicle fuel through a 1,700-store network of company, dealer, and franchisee-operated locations across Canada. Aside from the namesake banner, stores operate primarily under the Mark’s, SportChek, Atmosphere, and PartSource monikers. The company acquired Helly Hansen, a Norwegian sportswear and workwear brand, in 2018. The firm also operates and holds majority ownership of a financing arm (Canadian Tire Financial Services; 20% owned by Scotiabank) and a REIT (CT REIT; Canadian Tire owns about 70% of the unit).