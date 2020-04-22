Canadian Pacific (CP) Receives a Buy from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Jason Seidl maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Pacific (CP – Research Report) today and set a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $216.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 60.4% success rate. Seidl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Transportation Group, Expeditors International, and Echo Global Logistics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canadian Pacific is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $264.72, a 24.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $320.00 price target.

Based on Canadian Pacific’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.07 billion and net profit of $664 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.01 billion and had a net profit of $545 million.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. engages in the provision of rail service. It offers rail and intermodal transportation services. It also transports bulk commodities, merchandise freight, and intermodal traffic. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.