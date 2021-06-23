Canadian Energy Company Revisited by DZ BANK AG Analyst

In a report released today, Alexander Hauenstein from DZ BANK AG maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Energy (SMEGF – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Hauenstein is ranked #2031 out of 7558 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Siemens Energy with a $42.20 average price target, representing a 39.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, Societe Generale also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR36.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Siemens Energy’s market cap is currently $21.88B and has a P/E ratio of -14.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.44.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Siemens Energy AG is an engineering technology company. The company develops and provides solutions for industrial applications, power generation, transmission, wind energy technologies. It provides Integrated Electrification, Automation and Digital solutions for oil and marine industries, Re-powering solutions, Grid access, HVDC, MVDC, and other related services.