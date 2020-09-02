Canadian Bank of Commerce (CM) Initiated with a Buy at Fundamental Research

In a report released yesterday, Siddharth Rajeev from Fundamental Research initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Canadian Bank of Commerce (CM – Research Report) and a price target of C$108.25. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $79.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajeev is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.2% and a 34.5% success rate. Rajeev covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Golden Minerals Co, Captiva Verde Land, and Anglogold Ashanti.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Canadian Bank of Commerce with a $82.83 average price target, implying a 4.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 19, Barclays also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$104.00 price target.

Based on Canadian Bank of Commerce’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.55 billion and net profit of $400 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.71 billion and had a net profit of $1.39 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CM in relation to earlier this year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking segment provides personal and business clients with financial advice, products, and services. The Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segment offers banking and wealth management services to middle-market companies, entrepreneurs, high-net-worth individuals, and families, as well as asset management services to institutional investors. The U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segment includes commercial, personal and small business banking, and wealth management services. The Capital Markets segment consists of integrated global markets products and services, investment banking advisory and execution, corporate banking and top ranked research to corporate, government and, institutional clients. The Corporate and Other segment refers to the functional groups such as administration, client connectivity and innovation, finance, human resources and communications, internal audit, risk management, technology and operations, and other support groups. The company was founded on June 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.