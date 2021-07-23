Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS) Receives a Buy from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow maintained a Buy rating on Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS – Research Report) on June 2 and set a price target of C$60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Boruchow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 53.8% success rate. Boruchow covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Burlington Stores, and Urban Outfitters.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canada Goose Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $47.41, implying a 12.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 25, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Based on Canada Goose Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $209 million and net profit of $2.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $141 million and had a net profit of $2.5 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GOOS in relation to earlier this year.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes and retails outerwear for men, women and children. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct to Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment comprises sales made to a mix of functional and fashionable retailers, including department stores, outdoor specialty stores, individual shops, and to international distributors. The Direct to Consumer segment refers to the online sales through its e-commerce sites to customers in Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States and sales to customers from company-owned retail stores in Boston, Calgary, Chicago, London, New York City, and Toronto. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.