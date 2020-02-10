Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS) Gets a Hold Rating from Merrill Lynch

Merrill Lynch analyst Robert Ohmes reiterated a Hold rating on Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS – Research Report) on February 7 and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.84, close to its 52-week low of $29.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Ohmes is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 55.2% success rate. Ohmes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Dollar Tree, and Target.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canada Goose Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.51, implying a 37.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, D.A. Davidson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Based on Canada Goose Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $89.39 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $78.3 million.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes and retails outerwear for men, women and children. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct to Consumer segments.