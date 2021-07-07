Canaccord Genuity Upgrades AMERICAN HOTEL (AHOTF) to Buy

Canaccord Genuity analyst Mark Rothschild upgraded AMERICAN HOTEL (AHOTF – Research Report) to Buy yesterday and set a price target of C$6.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Rothschild is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 79.8% success rate. Rothschild covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AMERICAN HOTEL with a $3.97 average price target, implying a 14.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 28, TD Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$4.75 price target.

AMERICAN HOTEL’s market cap is currently $273.4M and has a P/E ratio of -3.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.81.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AHOTF in relation to earlier this year.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG. The Economy Lodging Hotels segment offers select-service hotel properties that have rail crew lodging agreements with large U.S. railway companies and franchise agreements with Wyndham. The company was founded by John C. ONeill and Stephen James Evans on October 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.