March 22, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Canaccord Genuity Thinks Metacrine’s Stock is Going to Recover

By Carrie Williams

Canaccord Genuity analyst Edward Nash maintained a Buy rating on Metacrine (MTCRResearch Report) on March 19 and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.09, close to its 52-week low of $7.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Nash is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 42.9% success rate. Nash covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, and Akero Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Metacrine is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.00, a 142.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Metacrine’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $10.82 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $8.47 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Metacrine Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing differentiated therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019