Canaccord Genuity Thinks Metacrine’s Stock is Going to Recover

Canaccord Genuity analyst Edward Nash maintained a Buy rating on Metacrine (MTCR – Research Report) on March 19 and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.09, close to its 52-week low of $7.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Nash is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 42.9% success rate. Nash covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, and Akero Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Metacrine is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.00, a 142.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Based on Metacrine’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $10.82 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $8.47 million.

Metacrine Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing differentiated therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases.