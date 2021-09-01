Canaccord Genuity Thinks B2Gold’s Stock is Going to Recover

Uncategorized

Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury reiterated a Buy rating on B2Gold (NYSE MKT: BTG) on August 6 and set a price target of C$9.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.85, close to its 52-week low of $3.65.

B2Gold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.33.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 63.4% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Golden Star Resources, and Osisko Gold Royalties.

Based on B2Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $363 million and net profit of $68.46 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $442 million and had a net profit of $124 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 71 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BTG in relation to earlier this year.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.