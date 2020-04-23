April 23, 2020   Analyst News, Best Performing Analysts, Financial   No comments

Canaccord Genuity Thinks AYR Strategies’ Stock is Going to Recover

By Jason Carr

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley maintained a Buy rating on AYR Strategies (AYRSFResearch Report) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.00, close to its 52-week low of $3.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 63.5% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Sequans Communications S A, and Synchronoss Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for AYR Strategies with a $13.25 average price target.

Based on AYR Strategies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $32.28 million and GAAP net loss of $17.46 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $224.4K and had a GAAP net loss of $43.26 million.

AYR Strategies Inc is a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) with a portfolio of companies in the western and eastern U.S. The firm is a cultivator, manufacturer, and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods.

