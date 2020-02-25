Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Exfo (EXFO)

In a report released today, Robert Young from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Exfo (EXFO – Research Report), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.98.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Exfo with a $4.42 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.97 and a one-year low of $3.20. Currently, Exfo has an average volume of 52.45K.

EXFO, Inc. engages in the provision of test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile communications service providers, webscale companies and equipment manufacturers. It offers field network testing, optical benchtop kits, tunable filters, network simulation and load testing, and switch and utility module.