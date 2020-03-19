March 19, 2020   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Baytex Energy (BTE)

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released today, Dennis Fong from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Baytex Energy (BTEResearch Report), with a price target of C$0.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.23, close to its 52-week low of $0.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Fong ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.8% and a 38.1% success rate. Fong covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Freehold Royalties, PrairieSky Royalty, and Abraxas Petroleum.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Baytex Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $1.46, implying a 484.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, TD Securities also downgraded the stock to Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $2.32 and a one-year low of $0.20. Currently, Baytex Energy has an average volume of 2.16M.

Baytex Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration & production company, which engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was founded on October 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

