Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Teck Resources (TECK)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto maintained a Buy rating on Teck Resources (TECK – Research Report) on February 23 and set a price target of C$25.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.44, close to its 52-week low of $10.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 50.5% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Fortuna Silver Mines, Hecla Mining Company, and Pan American Silver.

Teck Resources has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.23, an 113.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$25.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $25.75 and a one-year low of $10.04. Currently, Teck Resources has an average volume of 3.91M.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a diversified resource company, which engages in the mining and mineral development of copper, steelmaking coal, zinc, and energy properties. The firm also produces germanium and indium. It operates through the following business segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate.