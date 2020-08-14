Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Their Buy Rating for SharpSpring (SHSP)

Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes maintained a Buy rating on SharpSpring (SHSP – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.6% and a 74.1% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ZoomInfo Technologies, Slack Technologies, and Bill.com Holdings.

SharpSpring has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.33.

The company has a one-year high of $13.95 and a one-year low of $4.50. Currently, SharpSpring has an average volume of 105.2K.

SharpSpring, Inc. operates as a cloud-based based marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of marketing automation delivery through a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform. Its platform offers web tracking, lead scoring and automated workflow. The company was founded by Richard A. Carlson and Travis Whitton on October 14, 1998 and is headquartered in Gainesville, FL.