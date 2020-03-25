Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY)

In a report released today, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY – Research Report), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 57.7% success rate. Herbert covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

Oncolytics Biotech has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.31.

Based on Oncolytics Biotech’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $19.4 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.82 million.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses. The company was founded by Matthew C. Coffey and Bradley George Thompson on April 2, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.