Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)

In a report released today, Michael Walkley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Napco Security Technologies (NSSC – Research Report), with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 65.1% success rate. Walkley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Sequans Communications S A, and Digi International.

Napco Security Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.00.

The company has a one-year high of $34.91 and a one-year low of $16.00. Currently, Napco Security Technologies has an average volume of 88.92K.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems,door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.