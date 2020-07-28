Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Gibson Energy (GBNXF)

In a report issued on July 26, John Bereznicki from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Gibson Energy (GBNXF – Research Report), with a price target of C$27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.37.

Bereznicki has an average return of 12.3% when recommending Gibson Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gibson Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.98, implying a 9.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$25.00 price target.

Based on Gibson Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.46 billion and net profit of $50 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.75 billion and had a net profit of $62.3 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GBNXF in relation to earlier this year.

Gibson Energy, Inc. engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment includes midstream infrastructure assets comprising of oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and processing. The Marketing segment involves in purchasing, selling, storing and optimizing of hydrocarbon products as part of supplying the Moose Jaw Facility and marketing its refined products, as well as part of supplying and driving volumes through the Company’s key infrastructure assets. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.