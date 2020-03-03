Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Allscripts (MDRX)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close reiterated a Buy rating on Allscripts (MDRX – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.94, close to its 52-week low of $7.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 56.9% success rate. Close covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Evolent Health, Hms Holdings, and Premier.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allscripts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Allscripts’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.73 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $126 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of clinical, financial, connectivity, information solutions, and related professional services. It operates through the following segments: Clinical and Financial Solutions; Population Health; and Netsmart.